NCAA: Bahio's putback steals win for San Beda

(UPDATED) JB Bahio scored the crucial putback to lead San Beda University to a cardiac 61-60 finish over San Sebastian College in NCAA Season 97 men's basketball on Friday.

The Golden Stags appeared to be heading for a tight victory over the Red Lions after Rommel Calahat scored underneath the basket with 6.8 seconds to go for a slim 60-59 lead.

San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez then drew a play that saw Ralph Penuela lobbing the layup that bounced off the glass.

Fortunately, Bahio was at the right position to get the rebound and sank the putback with just 0.4 second remaining in the clock for the Red Lions' win.

James Kwekuteye, who also scored crucial baskets down the stretch, led San Beda in scoring with 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals.

"It felt good. We really wanted to win this game," he said after the cliffhanger. "San Sebastian is very physical, they're very aggressive."

Bahio finished with 4 points, including the game winner.

San Beda remained unbeaten at 4-0, while San Sebastian fell to 1-3.

JM Calma led San Sebastian with a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds.

San Beda will go on a week-long break before taking on Arellano University (1-3) on April 17. San Sebastian, on the other hand, will square off against Lyceum of the Philippines University (1-3) on April 10.

Box scores:

SAN BEDA 61 – Kwekuteye 11, Alfaro 10, Abuda 8, Gallego 6, Andrada 5, Bahio 4, Amsali 4, Jopia 4, Visser 4, Villejo 3, Penuela 2, Sanchez 0, Cuntapay 0, Ynot 0

SAN SEBASTIAN 60 – Calma 12, Calahat 10, Sumoda 8, Are 7, Villapando 6, Una 6, Dela Cruz 3, Altamirano 3, Shanoda 3, Felebrico 2, Desoyo 0, Loristo 0, Cosari 0

Quarterscores: 12-15, 36-30, 45-45, 61-60