Bren Esports pick heroes ahead of their Game 1 clash against Omega Esports. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - For the second straight season, Bren Esports will not see playoff action in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) after falling in their Season 9 clash against Omega Esports, who in turn are inching themselves closer to a playoff bid.

At best, Bren will end the league at either 7th or 8th place, with the result of the match.

Bren took control of the map in Game 1, keeping Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui off his buffs in the early game, and amassing a 10,000 gold lead.

But set-ups and good zoning courtesy of Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog and Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic helped Omega fight back in signature Omega Esports fashion, eventually turning the game around and dashing Bren Esports' playoff hopes for Season 9.

E2MAX with the surprise Xavier pick earned the MVP honors, ending the frame with a 3/1/6 kill-death-assist record.

As a result, cellar-dwellers Bren, who needed to sweep all their matches to clinch a playoff ticket, are the first team out of the playoff race.

Game 2 was back and forth between both squads, with Bren ultimately coming out the victor to force out a game 3 as it took down the lord and two of Omega's players.

Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin's Ling earned the MVP honors in Game 3 behind a 8/4/9 KDA record.

Game 3 was back-and forth between both squads, but a lord take allowed Omega to push down Bren's lanes to secure the win and boost their bid for a playoff spot.

Raizen's Paquito became the MVP in Game 3 behind 1 8/1/5 KDA record.

After reigning as the first FIlipino world champions in Mobile Legends, Bren hardly cracked the top 5 of league standings from Season 7, even as it kept most of its championship core team.

Bren did not make the playoff hunt in Season 8, a first for the franchise afte ending the season in 7th place.

Coming into Season 9, it released its star jungler Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, who transferred to Echo PH, while SEA Games gold medalist Carlito "Ribo" Ribo took a one-season break.

Bren entered Season 9 with a revamped roster comprising of amateur league standouts in Saxa, Vincent "Joy Boy" De Guzman, among others.

Bren will still have a match against TNC Pro Team on Sunday, but the points they'll amass will not be enough for playoff qualification.