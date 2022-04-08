Ladon, Bautista roll to Thailand Open gold medal round

Rogen Ladon (left) throws a left hook even as he tries to evade Thanarat Saengphet of Thailand during their flyweight semifinals bout in the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament at the Angsana Laguna Phuket Resort Hotel. Handout photo

Rogen Ladon and Ian Clark Bautista marched their way to the gold-medal round of their respective weight classes in the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament on Friday at the sprawling Angsana Laguna Phuket Resort Hotel in Thailand.

Defending Southeast Asian Games flyweight champion Ladon used his experience in the decisive third round, counterpunching his way to beat Thanarat Saengphet, 4-1.

"Ginawa ko lang 'yung inutos sa 'kin ng coaches na labas-pasok, diskarte lang para makuha natin 'yung laro," said Ladon, who was guided by coach Don Abnett together with coaches Roel Velasco and Ronald Chavez.

"Nakipagsabayan ako sa kanya (sa third round) kasi alam kong kaya ko siya eh. Tapos labas at puntos-puntos para ako lang ang nakakatama tapos siya hindi."

Ladon will take on reigning Asian Championships and Asian Games titlist Amit Panghal of India in the finals on Saturday where $2,000 is at stake.

Panghal pulled off a convincing 5-0 victory over Than Van Tho of Vietnam in the other semis tiff.

Meanwhile, Bautista connected an explosive right hook to knock out Vietnam's Nguyen Van Duong 1:05 into the second round of their featherweight semis bout.

The 2019 SEA Games bronze winner will battle 2021 World Championships runner-up Serik Termizhanov of Kazakhstan who won via a split 3-2 decision over Rujakran Juntrong of Thailand.

Both Bautista and Ladon secured at least two silver medals for the Philippines in the prestigious tournament organized by the Thailand Boxing Association.

"Rogen showed his experience and that carried him to victory. As far as Ian Clark, that's the kind of boxing that Ian enjoys -- toe-to-toe, exchanging punches. With Ian's punches, that (knockout) was bound to happen," said ABAP president Ed Picson, who is leading the Philippine delegation along with secretary-general Marcus Manalo.

"The coaches are working on their finals matches. They know who we're up against and we'll be prepared," added Picson.

Meanwhile, female boxers Aira Villegas (fly), Riza Pasuit (light) and Hergie Bacyadan (middle) are seeking to follow in the footsteps of Ladon and Bautista as they are clashing against separate foes at posting time.

The Thailand Open is part of the national boxing team's preparations for its overall title defense in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam next month.