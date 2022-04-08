New RP Blue Girls coach Hailey Decker. Handout photo

The Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) has appointed Hailey Decker as the new head coach of the RP Blu Girls, the country’s decorated national softball team.

Decker played first and third base during her ASAPHIL career from 2017-2019, and helped the team bag a historic silver at the 2017 Asian Championships.

“Decker has been with us for a while. She is fully committed and truly immerses herself in the culture, making sure she maintains a strong connection with all the players. She is also very generous in sharing her knowledge and skills which is a trait that is well appreciated by the team and her peers,” ASAPHIL secretary general Cheska Almonte said in a statement.

ASAPHIL president Jean Henri Lhuillier warmly received Decker as the new head coach.

“Hailey in 2017 was a great addition to the team as a player, so I know that as she steps on the role of being the head coach, she will help the team achieve far greater things. The Blu Girls are also excited to have her on board as one of their mentors. With the wealth of experience Decker brings, our national team will surely have a great deal of advantage in the sport,” he said.

While serving as head coach of the Blu Girls team, she is also an assistant coach for the University of the Pacific.

During her collegiate years at the University of Nebraska, she helped the Huskers achieve a stellar 45-16 record that led to the team playing at the Women's College World Series.

In her final season, she set the Huskers’ single-season record for doubles and was named First Team All-Big 10 and First Team All-Midwest Region. She then transferred to the University of Oregon as a junior and was a starter for the Ducks in the 2015 Women’s College World Series.

Earning All-Pac12 Honorable Mention and First Team All-Pacific Region, Decker helped Oregon to back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2015 and 2016.

Decker also became a member of the Philippine national team in 2017, where she went on to start for the national squad in the World Cup of Softball, Canada Cup, USA Softball International Cup, Asian Games, Asian Championships, Asia Cup, and the World Softball Championships.