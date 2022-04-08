Creamline sweeps Petro Gazz to capture PVL title

Photo from PVL media bureau

(UPDATED) The Creamline Cool Smashers avenged their championship loss last year as they thwarted the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, –, in Game 2 of the Finals series to book another Premier Volleyball League title.

The Cool Smashers made sure no extension was needed to win the 2022 PVL Open Conference title at the Ynares Center Antipolo, capping the league without losing any game in eight outings.

This is the Cool Smashers the first title in PVL since the league turned professional in 2021 and fourth since the team's debut in 2017.

“Mental toughness talaga at the end of the day. Grabe yung chemistry nila [Angels] as a team so kailangan talaga mentally we're prepared. We just listened to our coaches and new strategies din yung ginawa ng team namin,” said Alyssa Valdez.

Down by four at the start of the fourth frame, Creamline dropped an 8-0 run, highlighted by two aces from Alyssa Valdez and barrage of attacks from Jema Galanza for a 13-9 lead.

Galanza continued to pounce the ball after an error to enter the technical timeout with a 16-10 lead.

Petro Gazz tried to inch closer after back-to-back hits from Jonah Sabete and MJ Phillips, 14-18, but Valdez scored anew paired with Celine Domingo’s blockings for a 22-16 advantage.

Valdez tallied an ace to put her team at championship point before Domingo punctuated the conference with a soft touch in the middle.

The multi-titled Valdez led all scorers with 20 big points, built on 14 attacks, three blocks and aces. She got solid support from Galanza and newly-minted MVP Tots Carlos, who had 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Petro Gazz appeared to come alive in the match after an emphatic second-set win but it was a neck-and-neck battle in the succeeding frame.

Myla Pablo hammered a down-the-line hit to narrow the gap in the third, 17-18, but Valdez went for a crosscourt hit then scored off a block for a 20-17 lead.

The Angels knocked on the door once more after a Chi Saet dump ball, 21-22, but Jeanette Panaga denied an attack from Petro Gazz before Carlos ended the set with an off-the-block spike, 25-23.

Meanwhile, Tiamzon was the topscorer for the Angels with 14 markers while Pablo and Phillips added 13 apiece.

Creamline came from a heartbreaking loss last year at the hands of Chery Tiggo Crossovers where they lost in Game 3 of the Finals in a 5-set thriller.

