Windsurfing: PH’s Napa, Kaibigan settle for silver in Olympics qualifier

Photo from Mussanah Open Championship website

Filipino windsurfers Charizanne Napa and Yancy Kaibigan are not going to the Tokyo Olympics after settling for a pair of silver medals in the Mussanah Open Championships in Oman which also served as an Asian Olympics qualifier.

Napa, who was leading in the early rounds of the RS:X women’s class, finished third in the must-win medal race and scored a total of 24.0 net points behind the eventual winner and Olympics qualifier Amanda Ng Ling Kai of Singapore.

Napa surrendered her grip on the top spot after placing second in the ninth race and third in the 10th for a total of 14.0 net points Tuesday.

The Singaporean windsurfer topped the medal race to secure a winning 17.0 net points.

Meanwhile, Kaibigan’s superb performance in the medal race for RS:X men’s class did not propel him to Tokyo Olympics berth after capturing the second place overall with 33.0 net points.

Natthapong Phonoppharat of Thailand led the competition, tallying 20.0 net points, despite settling for third in the medal race, thanks to his nine first-place finishes out of the 13 races. He also advanced to the Olympic Games.

Two-time world champion Geylord Coveta, on the other hand, missed the podium after collecting 64 net points, just a point shy from third placer Navin Singsart of Thailand.

Another Filipino bet Renz Angelo Amboy was at sixth place with his 76 accumulated points in RS:X.