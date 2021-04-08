Talisay-Bohol showdown to open Visayas leg of VisMin Super Cup

The games of the Vismin Super Cup will take place at the Alcantara Civic Center. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Visayas leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup will tip-off on Friday afternoon with a doubleheader at the Alcantara Civic Center in the town of Alcantara in Cebu.

The VisMin Cup, which is the country's first professional basketball league in the south, will tip off with a game between the highly touted MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars and the Tubigon Bohol Mariners at 4 p.m.

This will be followed by the main game featuring the KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City and the Siquijor Mystics at 7 p.m.

There will be no fanfare during the opening ceremony as the league is following strict health protocols as advised by the Games and Amusements Board.

Nonetheless, the players expressed their excitement to see action after more than a year of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm very excited to play since I haven't done so in more than a year," said veteran marksman Patrick Cabahug of MJAS Zenith, one of four former PBA players on the squad.

Also on the team are Paulo Hubalde, Val Acuña, and Lester Alvarez.

They will face off against a Mariners team led by former University of the East standout Pari Llagas and Mac Montilla, who previously played for Parañaque and Manila respectively in the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

KCS coach Mike Reyes is confident about their first game, as his players have a better understanding of what he wants to happen on both ends of the floor.

"They understand the pace that we want them to play at as well as our defensive principles," said Reyes, whose team will have three returning pros in Ping Exciminiano, Al Francis Tamsi, and Gryann Mendoza along with MPBL standout Joseph Nalos and Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) MVP Shaquille Imperial.

On Saturday, the Tabogon Voyagers will face off against the ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu Heroes at 4 p.m. followed by the tiff between the Mystics and the Dumaguete Warriors at 7 p.m.

Games will be aired on the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page.