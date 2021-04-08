SBP highlights women's hoops through 'Women in Charge' program

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is launching "Women in Charge," an online talk show meant to shine a spotlight on women in basketball.

Former University of the Philippines and Gilas Pilipinas Women's guard Bea Daez-Fabros hosts the series that will premiere on April 9 on the SBP's Facebook page.

Showtime is at 8 p.m., with former UAAP Most Valuable Player Jack Animam as the first guest.

"You will be inspired by their interesting stories and background on how they fell in love with the sport, on how they want to excel in the sport, and how they want to continuously raise the level of women’s basketball here in the Philippines," said Daez-Fabros.

Women's basketball in the Philippines reached new heights in 2019, when the Filipinas snagged a historic golden double by winning both the 3x3 and the 5-on-5 tournaments in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The teams were bannered by the likes of Animam, Afril Bernardino, and Janine Pontejos, with multi-titled coach Patrick Aquino calling the shots.

The SBP is hoping that through the new program can inspire a new generation of women to get into basketball and elevate it further.

Related video: