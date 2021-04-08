PFL: Kaya FC boosts lineup by signing Japanese-Korean midfielder Ryo Fujii

Kaya Futbol Club-Iloilo has signed Japanese-Korean midfielder Ryo Fujii to build up its roster in preparation for the AFC Champions League qualifying playoffs and the upcoming Philippines Football League season.

Fujii grew up in the US where he played in the high school football circuit as well as the youth teams for Chivas USA and LA Galaxy.

“The dynamic 24-year-old midfielder brings great technical ability and valuable experience playing in the United States and in Sweden,” said Kaya FC in a statement.

Fujii played one season in college for UC Santa Barbara before signing with LA Galaxy II—the club’s second team—where he served as captain in the ‘16-17 United Soccer League season.

He later signed for Swedish club Nyköpings BIS in 2018.

Fujii was supposed to make his Philippine debut in 2020, but it was postponed after Global FC’s removal from Philippines Football League competition.

“Although still in Japan due to the current restrictions barring foreigners from entering the Philippines, Ryo expressed his enthusiasm to begin his Kaya career,” said Kaya FC.

Fujii greeted football fans in a video posted by the club.

“I’m really excited to be a part of Kaya FC for this upcoming season. I can’t wait to see you all soon. Una Kaya!” he said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES