PBA: Aaron Black recalls 'welcome' from Paul Lee

MANILA -- Every PBA player has his own "welcome to the PBA" story to share.

For PBA Bubble Outstanding Rookie Aaron Black, it was against Magnolia's combo guard Paul Lee.

The Meralco guard said Lee didn't welcome him with physical play, but used dazzling basketball moves that left him hanging.

"I just hit a big three on our own end. Tapos nagka-iba ng match-up, so pagbaba namin, nakuha ko si Paul Lee," Black said in the PBA website. (LINK ON PBA WEBSITE https://pba.ph/news/black-recalls-lee-welcomed-him-in-pba-with-famous-signature-move)

"So I guess, Paul Lee was thinking 'oh, here's a rookie.' So una niyang ginawa, cross niya ako, humingi ng pick, nag cross ulit, tapos ibinalik niya." Black added.

The move was so fast, Black lost Lee on defense.

"Pagbalik niya, wala na ako. I totally spun around," he said. "Tapos siguro mga three or four feet away from beyond the three-point line, he took a three and made it."

Black admitted he had seen that move many times before and yet he still failed to defend it.

"Nakita ko na 'yun before. Napapanood ko na 'yun dati, e," said Black.

Despite this, the Bolts won that match in overtime, 109-104.

