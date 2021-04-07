Mobile Legends: MPL7 games this week postponed due to NCR Plus lockdown

MANILA—This week’s Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines games are postponed, as the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble continues, organizers said Wednesday night.

“The safety and health of all players, coaches, talents, staff and their families are our utmost priority. We are committed to follow all guidelines and protocols to keep everyone safe,” it said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Prior to this, much of the league has been operating on a remote set-up, with players getting streamed from their bootcamps.

Some have also been isolated from their other teammates, using messaging applications to communicate as the league sought to limit mobility amid the pandemic.

Among notable games pushed back are Cignal Ultra’s first two matches in the league, which had already been postponed due to health and safety concerns.

They had been scheduled to face Aura PH on April 10, and Laus Playbook Esports on April 11.

The cancellation means that the MPL will not be airing for the second week in a row, after it took a Holy Week break from April 1 to 3.

