MMA: Moraes retains ONE title with shock stoppage of Johnson

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson face off ahead of their ONE Championship flyweight showdown. Handout photo.

Brazil's Adriano Moraes continues to reign as ONE's flyweight champion after defeating Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson at "ONE on TNT I," Thursday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Moraes, a three-time ONE Championship flyweight title-holder, entered the bout as the underdog against Johnson, the former UFC flyweight champion and winner of the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix.

But he bucked the odds with a massive second-round knockout of "Mighty Mouse," stunning the veteran with a knee before finishing him off with strikes.

The finish came at the 2:24 mark of the second round.

This is Moraes' first title defense since regaining the flyweight belt in January 2019 from the Philippines' Geje Eustaquio.

For Johnson, it marked the first time in his career that he has been finished via strikes. "Mighty Mouse" had won his previous three matches in ONE Championship.

In the co-main event, another former UFC champion also walked away with a loss as Eddie Alvarez was disqualified against Iuri Lapicus for illegal strikes.

The bout was stopped by referee Justin Brown after Alvarez landed strikes to the back of Lapicus' head upon taking him down. Lapicus was given a five-minute recovery period but could not continue.

Brown ruled the bout a disqualification at the 1:03 mark of the opening round.

"The referee is here. Whatever call he makes, that's the call and I apologize," said Alvarez, the former UFC lightweight champion, after the bout.

