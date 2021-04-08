Boxing: Donaire finally gets fight date with WBC champion Oubaali

Nonito Donaire in his previous fight against Cesar Juarez. File/Top Rank Boxing Facebook page

MANILA -- Former four-division world champion Nonito Donaire finally has a fight date with WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali, according to an online boxing report.

Dan Rafael reported on Boxing Scene that the "Filipino Flash" will meet Oubaali on May 29 in Los Angeles.

Donaire was supposed to challenge the Frenchman last Dec. 19, but Oubaali was forced to pull out after contracting COVID-19.

The 38-year-old Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs), who won world titles at flyweight, bantamweight, junior featherweight and featherweight, is seeking to win a bantamweight title for the third time.

He was last seen in action in November 2019 during a brutal clash with Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue. Donaire lost the fight by points.

Oubaali (17-0, 12 KO), on the other hand, was also sidelined since defending the crown against Takuma Inoue in November 2019.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: