ABAP assures boxers receiving allowances

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxers who are training abroad for the Olympics and other international events are regularly receiving their allowances.

This was the assurance made by Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson after some boxers last month revealed through social media that their allowances have been delayed for two months.

"Yung monthly allowance nila was updated just a couple of weeks ago, I think. So walang problema doon," Picson said during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum last Tuesday.

Olympic-bound boxer Irish Magno revealed last March that they have not received allowances since December. Her claim was backed up by another Olympian, Eumir Marcial.

Two days after Magno's post went viral on Facebook, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said they have released funds for the allowances of the athletes and coaches.

Picson said that the PSC has released the budget for the boxers' training camp in Thailand. He also assured that the boxers are well taken care of while they prepare for the Olympics as well as the Southeast Asian Games later this year.

"Wala naman silang gastos doon, actually, because everything is taken care of, including medical and dental," said Picson. "Lahat, provided naman."

"But just to make sure that they have money in their pockets, we gave them $500 each na baon. 'Yun, ina-advance muna ng ABAP, but that has since been reimbursed by PSC last week," he said.

According to PSC national training director Marc Velasco, the delay in the release of the athletes' allowances was due to an annual review of the national team members who are qualified to receive allowances.

