Alyssa Valdez celebrates during the finals of Premier Volleyball League. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – An injured Alyssa Valdez could not help but be proud of her teammates in Creamline Cool Smashers as they bucked her absence to win the PVL All-Filipino Conference title.

Valdez had to watch on the sidelines the entire tournament as she continued to nurse a knee injury. But despite Valdez missing all the matches, the Cool Smashers managed to clinch the championship after escaping the Petro Gazz Angels in three games.

“I'm just very very proud of them. Sabi ko since day one, I’ve seen them really work hard. Super focused sila sa goal this conference. I'm very proud and very happy na na-achieve ng buong team kung ano yung pinaghirapan this conference,” Valdez said.

The multi-titled volleyball star revealed that her teammates drew inspiration from their struggles in keeping the team healthy in the past months.

Valdez said that despite being undermanned she was confident that Creamline could still emerge victorious in the conference.

“Talagang confident din ako sa kanila kasi I think it's just different na to be here in the finals and kahit papaano hindi kami healthy or kumpleto health-wise. So at the end of the day, we had to find something na paghuhugutan namin kung ano yung purpose and ano yung inspiration namin this conference — and it's really the struggles and challenges namin, ilang months na 'to,” she said.

“Yun yung pinanghuhugutan namin ng lakas and yun, yun yung naging reason namin bakit sila nag champion this conference.”

She also took pride in Tots Carlos, who equalized her MVP record at three in the Premier Volleyball League.

The Phenom said she never doubted Carlos, who has shown versatility as a spiker having played in both outside and opposite positions.

“No doubt kayang kaya niyang gawin any position and I think it's just so nice to see na sobrang willing siya to help the team. That's one of the most important thing. If you're willing, lalabas at lalabas yung talent mo,” Valdez said.

She went on to say that she would not be surprised if the reigning MVP will also make a name in international competitions.

Seven of the Cool Smashers are included in the women’s national team that is due to play in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Valdez will be leading the national team with Jia de Guzman, Michele Gumabao, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Kyla Atienza, and Pangs Panaga.

