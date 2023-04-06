FEU head coach Tina Salak. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- After a shockingly poor performance in UAAP Season 84, Far Eastern University (FEU) is trending upward in the ongoing women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Tamaraws are 5-5 so far in Season 85, keeping them within striking distance of the top four as the league heads into its Holy Week break. It's a big leap from where they were in Season 84, when they languished at the bottom of the standings with a 1-13 record.

Tina Salak, in her first season with the Lady Tamaraws, has gotten plenty of credit for her alma mater's improvement with fans appreciating her coaching style and her constant encouragement to her players. A legend of the FEU program herself, Salak believes that they are on the right track in their quest to return to contention.

"Seven months pa lang [kami sa FEU]," Salak pointed out. "So tingin ko, katulad ng sinabi ko noong last time, kung hindi talaga sa ngayon, okay, given. Pero tatrabahuhin namin."

"[If] given the chance na bigyan mo kami ng one to three years, maybe baka andoon na kami sa finals," she added. "Ngayon, step by step. Kung ano 'yung kaya ng team, proud ako doon sa nararating nila."

"Again, hindi biro 'yung pinagdaanan ng team. Kung nafi-feel niyo na or kung andoon kayo sa kanila, mararamdaman niyo kung ano 'yung pinagdadaanan ng mga bata. Happy na ako sa kung ano nakikita ko ngayon sa kanila."

Even as she acknowledged that they still have a long way to go, Salak said she will keep pushing her team in the hopes of contending for a Final 4 spot.

"Coach T" acknowledged that it's an uphill climb as they will play National University, Ateneo de Manila University, University of Santo Tomas, and Adamson University to close out their elimination round schedule.

"Isa-isa, but hindi naman masamang mangarap ng gising. Kung pwede naming matalo 'yung remaining games namin, doon talaga, sureball na maka-Final 4," the coach said. "So, 'yun lang, sa team namin ngayon, 'yung hope 'yung meron kami. So pinanghahawakan namin 'yung hope na 'yun."

Even if they fall short of the semis, their campaign is already a confidence-booster for her players. Chenie Tagaod, one of the few bright spots of last year's ill-fated campaign, said they have already exceeded expectations in Season 85.

"Parang hindi namin inasahan 'yung standing namin," she admits. "From bottom 8, ngayon na-reach naman na siguro namin 'yung goal namin… Last season, 1-13 [kami]. Ngayon, ginawa naman po namin na magkaroon na ng 5-5."

