Petro Gazz Angels' coach Oliver Almadro during the finals of PVL All-Filipino Conference. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – After leaving Choco Mucho Flying Titans last November, volleyball coach Oliver Almadro found a new home in the arms of Petro Gazz Angels.

And Almadro has nothing but gratitude to the Petro Gazz management for believing in him – especially during a time when he was losing his confidence as a coach.

His first conference as a coach of the Angels proved to be a fruitful one as he steered the team into another Finals appearance and even forced the Creamline Cool Smashers into a deciding Game 3 in the finals.

After taking the silver in the PVL All-Filipino Conference, Almadro could not help but take a step back and recall how people doubted him several months ago.

“Few months ago people doubted me, they didn't trust me, ako rin nawalan ako ng credibility, nawalan ako ng trust sa sarili ko in coaching again in pro but the Petro Gazz family, the Villavicencios gave me their trust,” he said after Game 3 of the Finals.

According to him, the owner of the team is elated to what the team had achieved despite missing several players for the conference.

“When I hear them now they're saying that they're happy and proud na nakarating pa rin sila dito despite those players that are missing. So I'm thankful for the Petro Gazz family for trusting me,” he continued.

Almadro vowed not to waste the trust Petro Gazz gave him as he believes that his girls will soon reach their destination – to be a PVL champion once again.

The Angels had the chance to win the championship against the Creamline Cool Smashers after taking Game 1 of the Finals and forcing Game 2 to the fifth set. But the Cool Smashers stole the second game before eventually taking Game 3 in four sets.

“I'm still happy. I'm happy we had this run. Sabi ko nga sa sarili ko, sabi ko sa team, we are one set away from the championship. 'Di ba sa second game nag-five sets? We are one set away, 15 points away from the championship and that's how Creamline outworked us sa 15 points,” he said.

But instead of dwelling on the missed chances in the Finals, Almadro and the team were still proud of their achievement, knowing that they are a step closer to clinching a pro title. And they did this despite losing key players after a championship run in the previous conference.

The head coach was proud to see how his players proved that Petro Gazz remains as a powerhouse team in the PVL.

“They proved themselves they are really player na aabot pa rin ng finals and they are really a team to beat pa rin kahit nakulangan sila ng players but sometimes it's not about the skills, most of the times it's about the character,” he continued.

“God works in mysterious ways and I know that soon I will not be champion today, I will not be champion tomorrow or next month, but I'm really sure that we will be champions soon.”