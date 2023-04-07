Cambodia agrees to redraw men's volleyball in SEA Games

Jau Umandal and Jayvee Sumagaysay are part of the men's volleyball team of the Philippines. Spikers' Turf Media Bureau

MANILA – After releasing a draw result without the Philippines, the organizing committee of Cambodia SEA Games has agreed to have a redraw in the men’s volleyball competition.

In a statement, the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC) said they are backing the repeat of the draw of grouping in the men’s volleyball that initially shocked Filipino fans.

However, Cambodian organizers set one condition for this to happen – that the majority of the participating National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will also allow the redraw.

“CAMSOC maintains its support and permits the organisation of a re-draw of the Men's Indoor Volleyball Team Draw on the condition that five participating National Olympic Committees (NOCs) including the POC itself in the Men's Indoor Volleyball Competition of the 32nd SEA Games also agrees to permit The POC's inclusion and participation,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) welcomed the development and said it is confident that all other participating countries will back the redraw.

“We have the full support of the other countries,” PNVF President Tats Suzara said. “To name some, we have Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Vietnam supporting us.”

Thailand, according to Suzara, also supported the re-draw through POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino’s effort.

According to the report of PNVF, the country’s entry by names for men’s volleyball was inadvertently overlooked during the submission deadline in February thus excluding the Philippines in the draw held Monday in Phnom Penh.

CAMSOC chairman Samdech Pichey Senah Tea Banh, vice chairman HE Dr. Thong Khon and secretary-general and CEO HE Vath Chamroeun Oly agreed to the Philippine request in consultation with Cambodia volleyball federation president HE Pol. Gen. Neth Savoeun.

“Both CAMSOC and the Kingdom of Cambodia, as host country of the 32nd SEA Games, reaffirms our commitment to the values of solidarity, friendship, cooperation and Peace,” the CAMSOC said in its letter to the POC.

Tolentino said that Oly accepted the POC oversight and convinced the CAMSOC for the re-draw.

“The POC all this while wanted to enter the team, but there was an oversight that resulted in late/no entry,” Chamroeun said in his message to Tolentino. “Since the competition has not started at this early stage, the spirit of our special SEAG friendship, we should allow the entry.”

Monday’s draw had Cambodia, Indonesia, and Singapore in Group A and Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Myanmar in Group B of the SEA Games volleyball set to start on May 3 and will end May 11 at the Morodok Techno Elephant Hall inside Cambodia’s main stadium.