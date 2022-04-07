VisMin Cup: Zamboanga Valientes kick off semis campaign vs Ormoc Sheermaster

Denver Cadiz, a 5-foot-4 wonder, will be the Valientes' sparkplug versus Ormoc OCCI. Handout photo



The Valientes begin their tough climb in the VisMin Super Cup when they tangle with the Ormoc OCCI Sheermaster Thursday night at the Zamboanga City Coliseum.

As the third-placer in the elimination round, Zamboanga's pride needs to beat second-placer Ormoc twice to crash into the finals.

That would be hard to do as they've lost to the Sheermaster in their first two meetings en route to a 9-5 record.

The Valientes, however, are hoping the Zamboanguenos would come in droves and provide them the inspiration and motivation to stun the Ormocanons (10-3).

The other semifinal game pits CPG Bohol (12-1) against MACFI-Basilan (7-6). Like Zamboanga, Basilan needs to beat Bohol twice to enter the finals.

The Valientes will lean on veteran Reed Juntilla, former MVP of the defunct PBL, and homegrown stars Jonathan Parreno, Gino Jumao-as, Jeff Bernardo and Denver Cadiz, the 5-foot-4 marvel who's easily the most popular player in the eight-team tournament.

Ormoc will be led by former NCAA Rookie MVP Gabby Espinas.

"The fans will be our sixth man," said Valientes coach Joseph Romarate.

"Our back-to-back wins over ZamPen and Tubigon Mariners show that we are ready. Although we are the underdogs, we will try our best to beat OCCI."

Regardless of the outcome of their VisMin stint, sportsman Rolando Navarro Jr., representing his mother and team owner Cory Navarro, promised the Valientes that they will participate in the ABL tournament in Bali, Indonesia, which starts on April 19.

According to Navarro, lower box tickets are almost sold out, guaranteeing that hordes of fans will be cheering for the Valiente, in their do-or-die game against the Sheermaster.

