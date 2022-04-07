UP forward Zavier Lucero dunks the ball against La Salle's Justine Baltazar. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- After a quiet start to his UAAP career, Zavier Lucero has begun to show what he is truly capable of for the University of the Philippines (UP).

From scoring just two points in his Season 84 debut against Ateneo de Manila University, Lucero has steadily discovered his rhythm and is now averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Against De La Salle University on Thursday morning, he played his best game so far for the Fighting Maroons, exploding for 21 points to go along with 14 rebounds, two steals, a block, and an assist. He was at his best in the fourth quarter, where he scored 11 points to fuel UP's fightback from a seven-point deficit.

His putback with a minute and 49 seconds left completed UP's rally, as they seized a 61-59 triumph against the Green Archers.

Afterwards, however, Lucero shifted all attention to his teammates, highlighting the little things done by the Fighting Maroons to help them get the win.

"We went into that fourth quarter trailing, and we had 10 minutes to get it together," said Lucero, as they trailed 52-45 with under eight minutes left before turning up the pressure against La Salle.

"A huge part of that was Carl [Tamayo] and his defense. I don't think he's gonna get the credit for it, but him on the floor against Balti [Justine Baltazar] was really what helped us get stops," he added. "And Maymay [Cagulangan] made timely shots and timely passes."

"They also won't get credit for this at all, but CJ [Cansino], James [Spencer], the guys we had that were crashing the defensive boards really helped us as well."

Yet even as he deflects the credit to his teammates, it is undeniable that Lucero's energy was what sparked their comeback. The Filipino-American forward fired up his team -- and the UP crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena -- with a slam dunk on Baltazar with under six minutes to go.

That cut the lead to three points, 52-49, and he went on to hit a big three-pointer late before scoring the game-winning tip-in.

Of his dunk against Baltazar, Lucero said: "I don't know how we got the ball, but Maymay had it, and we had numbers. You know, Carl was sprinting down as well, so he kinda forced Balti to see him."

"I was able to come in late, and Maymay found me with a great pass. The rest was just two points," he added.

While he continues to impress, Lucero also admits that his adjustment to the UAAP is still far from complete. After all, he has played only six games so far in the Philippines.

"It's still an adjustment every time we step up, 'cause I haven't played here yet," Lucero said. "As long as we're getting wins and I can help my team in the ways that I can, the rest will come."

"I just try to control what I can control, and try to fight through the growing pains that we have in the team," he added.