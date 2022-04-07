The NU Bulldogs improved to 3-3 in the UAAP Season 84 tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) National University (NU) used a big third quarter to pull away from University of Santo Tomas (UST) en route to an 82-51 victory, Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ahead by just four points at the half, 35-31, the Bulldogs ramped up the pressure in the third period to take complete control of the contest. They outscored the Growling Tigers, 25-9, in the pivotal period, with team captain Shaun Ildefonso accounting for 10 points.

NU went on to cruise to victory in the fourth, hiking their record to 3-3 in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs have already surpassed their win total from Season 82, where they slumped to a 2-12 win-loss record.

"Ginising ko lang ang mga players ko," NU coach Jeff Napa said of his halftime message to the Bulldogs.

It took NU some time to exit their dugout after the halftime break, but their coach's message clearly worked for the squad.

"We weren't really happy sa first half namin," acknowledged Ildefonso, who also had seven rebounds in the game. "We need to act upon it, correct namin mga mistakes namin. We played good basketball [in the second half]."

Reyland Torres top-scored with 12 points, while rookie Jake Figueroa added 11 for NU. The Bulldogs shot 47.3% from the field, including 64.7% in their blistering third quarter. On the other end, they limited UST to just 26.4% shooting.

Nicael Cabanero had 11 points and Sherwin Concepcion scored 10 for UST, who had just 20 points in the second half of the game.

The Growling Tigers absorbed a second straight defeat to drop to 2-4.

The scores:

NU 82 -- Torres 12, Figueroa 11, Ildefonso 10, Joson 9, Yu 7, Clemente 6, Galinato 6, Enriquez 5, Minerva 4, Malonzo 4, Felicilda 2, Gaye 2, Mahinay 2, Flores 2, Manansala 0, Tibayan 0.

UST 51 -- Cabanero 11, Concepcion 10, Manalang 8, Fontanilla 5, Garing 4, Herrera 3, Santos 2, Manaytay 2, M. Pangilinan 2, Mantua 2, Samudio 2, Ando 0, Canoy 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Gesalem 0, Yongco 0.

Quarters: 16-13, 35-31, 60-40, 82-51.