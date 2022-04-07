UAAP: Mamuyac takes charge as Ateneo overwhelms UE

Gian Mamuyac came alive in the second half to lead Ateneo to victory. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran guard Gian Mamuyac took charge in the third frame as Ateneo de Manila University pulled away for a 94-72 demolition of University of the East (UE) on Thursday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

What was a close game for two-and-a-half quarters turned into another Ateneo rout, thanks in large part to Mamuyac who netted a new career-high of 21 points in the triumph.

The Blue Eagles improved to 6-0 in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament, while sending the Red Warriors to a sixth consecutive defeat. UE remains the only winless team in the league.