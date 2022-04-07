La Salle head coach Derrick Pumaren. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University head coach Derrick Pumaren lamented his players' performance in the closing stretch of their UAAP Season 84 game against University of the Philippines (UP), as they squandered a fourth-quarter lead.

The Green Archers were up by seven points, 52-45, with under eight minutes left but could not close out the Fighting Maroons. They had no answer for Zavier Lucero in the fourth, as the UP forward scored 11 of his 21 points in the final quarter to tow his team to a 61-59 triumph.

"I think we played not to lose, when we got that seven-point lead. We became tentative," said Pumaren, whose squad scored just 11 points in the fourth. "We played to protect the lead."

"UP made a run, we didn't do a good job blocking out in the rebounds. We got out-fought by Lucero on the offensive glass. We could not put a body on him," he added. "I think that was what kept them in the game and won the ball game for them, the offensive rebounds."

The game was knotted at 59, thanks to a three-pointer from Schonny Winston with 2:43 left, but it would be the last time that La Salle got on board.

They failed to box out Lucero in the next possession, and his tip-in with 1:49 to go put the Fighting Maroons ahead for good. La Salle's defense kept them in the game, as they forced a shot-clock violation on UP with 52 seconds left. But in their next trip down, they could not execute offensively and Evan Nelle's baseline jumper misfired.

In the final possession, the UP defense snuffed out La Salle's top options, and rookie big man Mike Phillips had to drive to the hoop with three seconds left. His layup, however, was well off the mark.

"We didn't get the job done. We didn't take care of business today, we didn't close out the game," said Pumaren. "We became tentative when we got the 7-point lead."

"Parang lahat medyo naging stagnant. We're just standing around and there is no movement. We're just waiting for the clock to expire, na matapos na sana," he added. "We didn't play aggressive during that stretch, and UP made a run on us, and we could have done a better job, defensively."

The loss dropped La Salle's record to 4-2 in UAAP Season 84, ahead of their final first round game against Adamson University.

There, Pumaren hopes to see a more aggressive La Salle squad.

"We still have a lot of things to do, and that's what I told the team today, that we cannot dwell on this loss," he said. "We just have to learn from the mistakes that we made, we gotta take care of business and we should learn how to close out games."