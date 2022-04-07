Ray Parks Jr. struggled from the field but Nagoya still pulled off a win against Osaka. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins eked out an 89-87 victory against the visiting Osaka Evessa in the 2021-22 B.League season on Wednesday night, despite a subpar performance from Filipino import Ray Parks Jr.

Parks was held to four points on 2-of-5 shooting in 22 minutes, missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Takumi Saito was the hero for Nagoya, as he converted the go-ahead layup with five seconds to play at the Dolphins Arena. He finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for Nagoya.

Scott Eatherton led the way for the Diamond Dolphins with 19 points and eight rebounds. They improved to 26-12 in the season to stay in the hunt for a postseason spot.

Meanwhile, another solid effort from Kiefer Ravena couldn't keep the Shiga Lakestars from absorbing a 16th consecutive loss, also on Wednesday night.

The Lakestars were routed by the visiting Hiroshima Dragonflies, 92-73, at the Ukaruchan Arena, dropping them to 10-33 in the season.

Ravena tallied 16 points, four assists and a rebound in the loss, while Novar Gadson contributed 22 points and nine rebounds.

Also losing on Wednesday were the San-En NeoPhoenix, who fell, 92-69, to the league-leading Ryukyu Golden Kings at the Okinawa Arena.

Thirdy Ravena had seven points, three rebounds and three assists, but the NeoPhoenix still dropped their sixth straight contest. They now have an 8-37 record in the season.

Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB were beaten, 86-76, by the Yokohama B-Corsairs, their 10th loss in a row.

The Filipino import had five points, one rebound and one assist as Niigata's record slid to 5-39.