Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee in action against Meralco in the PBA Governors' Cup elimination round. PBA Images/file

Meralco is preparing for a furious comeback from defending champion Barangay Ginebra once they meet again for Game 2 of the PBA Governors' Cup finals.

Meralco coach Norman Black anticipates a stronger showing from Justin Brownlee, especially as the Ginebra import was held to 7-of-20 field goal shooting in the Kings' Game 1, 104-91 loss.

“I thought Justin played pretty well tonight. He might not have shot at the percentage he’s been shooting lately, but I thought he still was an offensive threat out there," said Black after his team got the 1-0 series lead against the Kings on Wednesday.

“He was somebody that we had to really try to defend every time down the court.”

Brownlee managed to score 27 points for Ginebra, but his 7-of-20 field goal shooting is something way below his average.

The best import candidate scored most of his point in the second half as Ginebra tried to battle from 21 points down.

But Meralco's defense in Game 1 was something else.

"Everything for us is going to be about defense, trying to find a way to slow them down offensively," said Black.

It also didn't hurt that Meralco's offense clicked well, especially from the locals.

Allein Maliksi waxed hot from the perimeter to finish with 22 markers. Cliff Hodge scores 17 while Aaron Black had 12.

Tony Bishop, meanwhile, had 20 points.

Black said they will still be sticking to their defense, especially on Brownlee.

"It's always be a challenge trying to stop JB. He shot 7-for-20? I'm sure he'll probably improve on that next game so we have to be ready playing a defensive game," said Black.