Rogen Ladon was one of 12 Filipino boxers who won a medal in these SEA Games, topping regional rival Thailand (9) in the medal race. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Reigning Southeast Asian Games flyweight champion Rogen Ladon will be going for at least a silver finish in the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament on Friday in Thailand.

Four other Pinoy boxers will also be gunning for the same result at the event, which will be held at the Angsana Laguna Phuket Resort Hotel.

Ladon faces hometown bet Thanarat Saengphet in the men's flyweight semifinals scheduled as the opening match of the afternoon session starting at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. in Manila).

Ian Clark Bautista (men's featherweight), Riza Pasuit (women's lightweight), Aira Villegas (women's flyweight) and Hergie Bacyadan (women's middleweight) face separate opponents.

Asian Games and Asian Championships silver winner Ladon earned a bye to the quarterfinals where he overwhelmed Po-Wei Tu of Chinese Taipei, 5-0, Wednesday.

He now goes up against the 2021 AIBA World Championships bronze medalist Saengphet, who edged world title holder Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in a 3-2 split decision.

Ladon, 28, is not taking the much younger Saengphet lightly even though he already caught a glimpse of the 19-year-old Thai fighter's potential as the two were sparring partners in the pre-tournament training camp held in Muak Lek district, just outside Bangkok.

"Fifty-fifty 'yung tsansang manalo. Hindi natin matantya kasi nasa hometown 'yung kalaban eh. Pagsikapan lang talaga makalusot. Syempre hindi naman tayo magpapa-isa," said the pride of Bago, Negros Occidental.

Bautista, meanwhile, fought all the way from the preliminaries to the semis, where he meets Nguyen Van Duong of Vietnam, a silver finisher in the 2019 SEA Games.

The SEA Games bronze medalist Bautista first demolished Cheng Wei Lee of Chinese Taipei, 5-0, then outclassed Alex Mukuka of New Zealand, 4-0, in the quarterfinals.

Pasuit, who captured a silver in the SEA Games held in Manila almost three years ago, squares off against Punam Rawal of Nepal after battering Zann Chee Wai Yee of Singapore, 5-0, in the quarters.

SEA Games bronze winner Villegas clashes against Nillada Meekon of Thailand following dominant 5-0 victories over Novita Sinadia of India and fellow Philippine campaigner Mary Sinadjan.

The young boxer Bacyadan, for her part, got a bye to the semis where she tests her mettle against Bhagyabati Kachari of India, who scored a 5-0 win against Pornnipa Chutee of Thailand.

Leading the national boxing team's campaign in this prestigious Thailand Open is coach Don Abnett, together with coaches Ronald Chavez, Reynaldo Galido, Roel Velasco and Mitchel Martinez.

A total of 14 Filipino pugilists joined the event including former world champion Josie Gabuco and Tokyo Olympics campaigner Irish Magno.

Unfortunately, Gabuco, Magno and seven other Filipinos were still finding their rhythm after a long layoff due to COVID lockdowns resulting in their early exit in the tournament.

"All our boxers are still trying to shake off the cobwebs after two years of not seeing any international competition but they’re slowly getting their rhythm back”, said ABAP president Ed Picson.

“It also helped that they had a two-week training stint in Muaklek, outside of Bangkok, just before the competition and we’re sending them back there right after this for another camp in preparation for the SEA Games in Vietnam and the Women’s World Championships in Turkey next month."

World champion Nesthy Petecio and fellow Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam are also in Thailand but skipped the competition and only joined the training camp.

The Thailand Open, organized by the Thailand Boxing Association, is part of the Philippine boxing squad's preparations for its overall title defense in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games slated in Hanoi, Vietnam next month.