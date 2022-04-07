Jaja Santiago nabs Best Blocker award in V.League

Saitama Ageo Medics middle blocker Jaja Santiago. Photo courtesy of the Saitama Ageo Medics.

Jaja Santiago of the Saitama Ageo Medics has earned Best Blocker honors in the 2021-22 season of Japan's V.League Women's Division 1.

The middle blocker totaled 103 blocks in the 33 games that she played this season, far and away the most in the league. She averaged 0.81 block per set.

"I would like to dedicate this award to my family, coaches and teammates," Santiago said in comments released by her club. "This award is only possible with the support of everyone."

Santiago was especially grateful to her teammates, crediting them for helping her in the process. "Everyone has done a great job as a member of the team, and they have always inspired me," she said.

"I'm sure there are many great middle blockers besides me, but I'm happy to be able to get the block results as a result of my best efforts," she added. "I think it is the result of my daily hard work and my strong determination to improve."

Coming in second to Santiago were Hattaya Bamrungsuk of Toyota and Foluke Akinradewo of Hisamitsu, who each had 81 blocks in the season.

Aside from leading the league in blocks, Santiago also ranked among the best in hitting percentage. She connected on 48.2% of her hits this season, fourth in the league.

"This award will be a valuable stepping stone to many successes in my future career," said Santiago. "I am fully aware that improvements are still needed. I would like to work harder, continue to learn, and always do my best without being satisfied here."