Filbasket: Pasig hands San Juan another heartbreak

The Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors held on for a slim win against San Juan. Filbasket photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Juan Knights continue to be the heartbreak kids of the Filbasket Summer Championship.

This, after the Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors handed them a 72-71 defeat on Wednesday night at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Jun Manzo led the Realtors with 18 points for a second win in a row that puts them at 2-1.

Pasig weathered a 17-point outing from Justin Gutang in the first half to take a 40-38 lead. But the Knights roared back in the third frame behind Judel Fuentes and Johnard Clarito, and they seized a 65-57 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Manzo keyed Pasig's fightback, converting a floater with 1:23 left for a 72-71 lead. He had a chance to pad their lead two possessions later after fishing for a foul, but missed both free throws to keep the door open for San Juan.

Unfortunately for the Knights, they were unable to get on the board again, with Pasig wisely using their remaining fouls to frustrate their opponents. San Juan felt that the Realtors' last foul, which came on an alley-oop attempt, should have warranted free throws, but the referees saw otherwise.

At the final whistle, the game officials were angrily confronted by the staff of the Knights.

Gutang led San Juan with 24 points. This marks the third game that San Juan has squandered fourth-quarter leads, having done the same against Bacolod and Tanduay as well. They have a 3-3 win-loss record in the tournament.

In the third game of the tripleheader, Tanduay held on to defeat Kuala Lumpur Aseel, 66-59, despite a subpar 35% clip from the field.

Cedrick Ablaza gained a fifth Player of the Game award as he led his crew with 14 points. Mei Mei Ting of Aseel led all scorers with 21 points.

In the day's opening matchup, the Nueva Ecija Capitals labored to a 91-80 victory against an inspired AMA Online Education outfit to improve to 5-1.

First Game

AMA: 80: Parcero 24, Dela Rosa 15, Alina 12, Fuentes 11, Villamor 6, Yambao 3, Pineda 2, Camay 2, Mendoza 2, Ceniza 0, Educalani 0, Romero 0, Catequista 0.

Nueva Ecija 91: Mabulac 18, Uyloan 16, Gabo 13, Bitoon 11, McAloney 10, Palma 5, Taganas 5, Villarias 4, Bringas 4, Manalang 3, Balucanag 2, Raymundo 0, Siruma 0, Ng 0, Collado 0.

Second Game

Pasig 72: Manzo 18, Chan 8, Costelo 8, Bautista 8, Gonzales 6, Nimes 6, Lucero 5, Ballesteros 3, Tamayo 2, Moralde 0, Teng 0.

San Juan 71: Gutang 24, Fuentes 18, Clarito 6, Wamar 6, Isit 5, Bunag 4, Ular 4, Acosta 2, Saldua 2, Ibanez 0, Sarangay 0, Peralta 0.

Third Game

Tanduay 66: Ablaza 14, Apinan 10, Villanueva 9, Cruz 7, Olivares 7, Lingganay 4, Gonzales 3, Dela Virgen 3, Importante 3, Ochea 2, Asuncion 2, Baloria 2, Ambulodto 0.

KL 59: Ting 21, Kuek 18, Tem 7, Wong 6, Anthony Liew 2, Lee 2, Teo 2, Ooi 1, Ong 0, Chang 0, Wee 0, Liew 0, Kwaan 0.