Butuan native Riemon Lapaza emerged as the top placer in the 2022 UCI Gravel World Series Philippines despite sustaining a flat tire near the finish line.

Lapaza, competing in the men’s 35-39 years old category, clocked at 3:06:46.7 in this 85-km race.

“Two kilometers mula sa finish line nung na-flat ang gulong ko,” recounted Lapaza who used his experience as someone who has ridden bikes his whole life and his work at a bike shop.

“Pinatakbo ko na lang 'yung bike ko kasi may hangin pa ng konti.”

The first-ever leg of this off-road cycling event under the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) kicked off last April 3 in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, a picturesque municipality that has become a favorite destination within the global biking community for the past few years.

“Natuwa ako kasi first time hetong event na ito sa Pilipinas at lalo na ako excited na maka-compete sa ibang bansa,” he added of his feat and what lies ahead of him in the World Series.

Dutchman Rick Nobel placed first in the men’s 19-34 category, while Mellisa Jane Jaroda topped the women’s 19-34 category and ranked first among female racers with 3:39:00.639.

Close to 400 riders were in attendance, all vying for the chance to finish the qualifier and awarded with a finisher medal. The top 25% of each rider category earned a UCI qualifying medal and automatically made it to the UCI World Championships.