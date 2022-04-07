Ateneo's Gian Mamuyac reacts to a play against the UE Red Warriors. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Best known for his capacity as a defender, Ateneo de Manila University captain Gian Mamuyac showed he could also get it done on the other end of the floor on Thursday night against University of the East (UE).

Mamuyac fired a career-best 21 points, going 6-of-10 from the field including 4-of-7 from long distance to help the Blue Eagles claim a 94-72 win. He scored 13 points in the third quarter alone, as Ateneo gained separation from a stubborn UE side that had gone blow by blow with them in the first half.

Not only did Mamuyac energize the Ateneo offense, he also took on the responsibility of slowing down Kyle Paranada who was on his way to a career outing for UE as well before being held in check.

Afterward, Mamuyac credited his scoring outburst to the work he put in during the past two years when collegiate sports were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This program actually is focused on making us players the best version of ourselves," he explained. "And [it's] not only me, but I think all players in the program made use of the two years off to improve whatever they can, given the limitations and restrictions."

"I'm just glad that in this game, I was able to showcase what I worked on," Mamuyac added.

In the entirety of the Season 82 tournament, Mamuyac made just six of his 26 attempts from beyond the arc and averaged 5.5 points per game. After Thursday's game against UE, Mamuyac has already gone 10-of-22 from long distance, and is putting up 9.17 points per contest in Season 84.

The Blue Eagles improved to 6-0 in the tournament after beating UE and Mamuyac warned that any member of their team is capable of having high-scoring nights just like he did.

"We all know that this team is composed of individuals that are capable of having nights like this," said Mamuyac. "So sa susunod na games, pwedeng hindi ako, or ibang players din."

"Tonight it was me; but the next games, pwedeng ibang players naman," he added.

Ateneo will play University of Santo Tomas in a rematch of the Season 82 finals on Saturday, still at the Mall of Asia Arena.