WATCH: Pacquiao shoots video for Mobile Legends as fans clamor for next fight





MANILA -- Manny Pacquiao recently shot a video promoting popular online game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which the eight-division former world champion posted on Instagram.

"Nothing is holding me back when I am in the ring. Laban lang!" Pacquiao, who also promotes the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, said in the caption.

The video shows the boxer-senator posing and boxing beside a punching bag inside a ring, as well as behind-the-scenes footage with the production crew, who were wearing face masks.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The final product showed Pacquiao having a "conversation" with the Mobile Legends hero patterned after him: Paquito. It was apparently a launch of a new skin inspired by the boxer.

Fans who saw the video on Instagram clamored for his return to the ring.

"Fight Terrence Crawford please," said one fan in the comments section.

"I would like to see that match. Manny vs Terrance," said another.

One fan, however, commented on the boxer's current physique. "Medyo wala po sa kundisyon 'yung katawan mo Idol ah," he said.

Pacquiao last fought in July 2019 when he dominated Keith Thurman for the WBA "super" welterweight crown. He was later declared "champion in recess" by the WBA due to inactivity.

He recently returned to training as he waits for his next foe.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC



