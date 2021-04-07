Vaccines for SEA Games athletes 'on the way soon'

MANILA, Philippines -- Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio has assembled a team to help in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for Filipino athletes who will compete in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

This, after he was appointed as chief of the task force for vaccine procurement by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino on Wednesday.

Panlilio also serves as first vice president of the POC.

"The POC understands how important it is to inoculate our national athletes not just for their physical well-being but psychologically as well. Getting this done at the soonest possible time will allow them to solely focus on their preparations," Panlilio said in a statement.

Helping Panlilio in the task force are Dr. George Canlas, Atty. Billy Sumagui, Bones Floro, and Dinah Remolacio of the POC, as well as Os Dela Paz, chief procurement officer of PLDT.

"To our athletes, we hope you're safe and healthy wherever you are right now. The vaccines will be on the way soon," Panlilio said.

The budget for the purchase of the vaccines comes from a $40,000 subsidy from the Olympic Council of Asia.

Meanwhile, Olympic-bound Filipino athletes will be provided vaccines by billionaire Enrique Razon. The Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive in late May or early June.