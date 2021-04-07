PH's Napa slips to second place in sailing qualifiers

Filipina windsurfer Charizanne Napa surrendered her grip on the top spot of the RS:X women's class in the Mussanah Open Championships in Oman, Tuesday.

Napa placed second in the ninth race and third in the 10th for a total of 14.0 net points after four days of competition in the Olympic qualifying event.

Singapore's Amanda Ng Ling Kai leapfrogged Napa to take the top spot after winning both rounds on Tuesday. The Singaporean has won the last four rounds after a slow start to the qualifiers.

India's Ishwariya Ganesh is still in third place.

Only the winner of the RS:X women's class will secure a spot to the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, Yancy Kaibigan and two-time world champion Geylord Coveta are still trailing in the RS:X men's class.

Kaibigan remains in second place with 27.0 net points, while Coveta made a big move to third with 40.0 net points after coming in second in the ninth round then winning the 10th.

Another Filipino, Renz Angelo Amboy, is in sixth place with 53.0 net points.

Thailand's Natthapong Phonoppharat has a wide lead in the men's side with 12.0 net points.

Like in the women's side, only one ticket to the Tokyo Games is at stake in the men's division.

According to Asian Sailing, "unpredictable winds" greatly affected the competitors on Tuesday.

"The day started well with clear skies and light winds but as the day progressed the winds dropped completely before changing direction, throwing many off course," they reported.

Wednesday will be the penultimate day of the qualifiers.