PBA not ruling out another 'bubble'



MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA Board of Governors is set to meet next week to discuss their options for their 46th season -- including the possibility of holding their games in another "bubble."

The PBA was originally set to open its All-Filipino Conference on April 18, with teams following a "closed circuit" system where players can only go from their house to the gym and back.

However, the rising COVID-19 cases in the country prompted the government to place "NCR Plus" -- Metro Manila, Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal -- under enhanced community quarantine, leading the league to change plans.

"Ang daming question mark sa nangyayari sa atin ngayon," admitted PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

"Ang dami talagang dapat pag-usapan," he also said. "'Di ba, ang dami mong dapat isipin, ang dami mong dapat kung papaano, eto kung papaano. Parang flow chart eh. If no, dito. If yes, dito. So ang daming dapat ikunsidera. Kaya 'yun ang siguradong pag-uusapan namin."

One option that will be considered is that of another "bubble." The league successfully held the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in a biosecure environment in Clark, Pampanga last year, but Marcial was initially hesitant to follow the same format this season.

The commissioner cited the high cost of the bubble set-up as well as the impact that long months away from their families may have on the players.

But given the situation in the country now, Marcial said they will study if another bubble is feasible.

"Hindi natin inaalis 'yung option na 'yun," he said. "Tingnan lang natin kung papaano."

"Sa board meeting sigurado pag-uusapan din 'yung mga financials ng buong PBA. So madaming mga sangkop na dapat pag-aralan, para maayos natin 'to," he said.

The PBA spent a reported P67 million to hold its bubble in Clark last year. There were some hiccups, with a referee and a player returning positive COVID-19 results although they were eventually deemed as false positives. Barangay Ginebra emerged as champions of the All-Filipino Cup.

While a bubble is an option, the PBA is still hoping that quarantine restrictions will soon be lifted and teams will once again be given the go-signal to practice.

According to Marcial, the earliest that they can open Season 46 is May.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: