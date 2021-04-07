ONE Championship launches #StopAsianHate x #WeAreONE campaign

Melissa Min (L) attends a vigil with her son James in solidarity with the Asian American community after increased attacks on the community since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, March 17, 2021. Min's sign reads "Stop Asian Hate," and her son's sign reads "Stop Racism! We are NOT a virus!" Rachel Wisniewski, Reuters/File

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Championship on Tuesday officially unveiled its "#StopAsianHate x #WeAreONE" campaign, a series of initiatives meant to raise funds for the "Stop Asian Hate" movement and GoFundMe's "Support The AAPI Community Fund."

The campaign aims to combat the recent surge in hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, and all at-risk communities in the United States, with a US$1.5 million investment to the following:

* ONE Championship will launch a 12-month video campaign on broadcast TV to over 150 countries around the world to educate and raise awareness.

The first video PSA, which has already been released across ONE's global social and digital channels, will air during the broadcast of "ONE on TNT I" on April 7 in the U.S.

* Evolve University, the world's largest online university for martial arts, will offer a free 12-month subscription to 1,000 families in the U.S. affected by hate crimes or discrimination. Anyone impacted can be eligible for a subscription by emailing a video of your story to info@evolve-university.com.

* ONE will produce a series of limited-edition merchandise over the next 12 months, with 100% of the proceeds going to the AAPI Community Fund. The first shirt in this collection, the Stop Asian Hate Tee, pays tribute to victims of violent anti-Asian attacks.

* ONE will launch a martial arts self-defense program in major metropolitan cities in the U.S. More details will be announced later this month.

* ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong will make a personal cash donation of US$100,000 to the "Stop Asian Hate" cause.

"It is truly heartbreaking for me to see the Asian-American community suffering from hatred, violence, and discrimination," said Sityodtong.

"We strive to be an active ally in this cause, standing against racism towards Asians and all people. With our global audience and platform in America with the ‘ONE on TNT’ event series, we are well-positioned to bring communities together for this important cause."

Violence against Asian communities has risen in the United States in the past year.

A recent report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, showed that while hate crimes overall in the United States had fallen slightly in 2020, crimes against AAPI jumped by 145%.

A vicious assault last week in which a man kicked a 65-year-old immigrant from the Philippines in New York City multiple times was captured on video and went viral, further stoking fears about anti-Asian hate crimes. -- With a report from Reuters.



