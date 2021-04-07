NBA: Lakers sign free agent Ben McLemore, says agent

Free agent guard Ben McLemore signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, according to his agent.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told The Athletic that McLemore's deal is for the remainder of the season.

The Houston Rockets released the 28-year-old veteran on Saturday as they look to rebuild with younger players.

In 32 games (four starts) this season, McLemore averaged 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Drafted seventh overall by Sacramento in 2013, McLemore has averaged 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 471 games (261 starts) with the Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Rockets. He is a career 36.3-percent shooter from 3-point range.

