NBA: Grizzlies cool off streaking Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped yet another Miami Heat winning streak on Tuesday night as Dillon Brooks had a season-high 28 points and six scored in double-figures in a 124-112 victory at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The Heat had a five-game winning streak stopped in Memphis last month and came into Tuesday winners of its past four.

In that game, the Grizzlies got a late basket from Ja Morant and won by four.

This one was not as close, as Memphis held a lead on the Heat for much of the night and really opened things up in the fourth.

The Grizzlies outscored Miami in all four quarters including 28-23 in the fourth.

Memphis led by seven going into the final quarter but worked that up to 16 off an inside move by center Jonas Valanciunas with 5:49 remaining.

When Morant drove in with two minutes left Tuesday, it gave Memphis a 19-point lead -- the Grizzlies' biggest of the night.

Not long after that basket, Morant was helped off the court and went to the locker room with a back injury. He ended the night with 10 points on 3 of 8 shooting.

Aside from Brooks' 28 points, the Grizzlies also had Valanciunas (20 points), Kyle Anderson (19), Desmond Bane (15), Xavier Tillman (11) and Morant score in double-figures.

The Heat were led by Bam Adebayo, who ended with a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler led Miami in scoring with 28 points.

At halftime, Memphis led by six after outscoring the Heat 26-23 in the second.

Valanciunas (18 points) and Anderson (17) were the only Grizzlies players in double-figures in the first half. Miami had three: Tyler Herro (13), Adebayo (12) and Duncan Robinson (11).

Off the court, numerous sources reported that Miami planned to sign free agent center Dewayne Dedmon.

Dedmon spent last season with Sacramento and Atlanta but has not played this year. He was traded from Atlanta to Detroit in November and subsequently placed on waivers by the Pistons.

The Heat will likely have Dedmon, who averaged 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds last season, back up Adebayo.

The Grizzlies will travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Wednesday night while the Heat play host to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

