NBA: Depleted Lakers leap ahead, then hang on to beat Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) defends during the first quarter at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points off the bench and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors 110-101 Tuesday night in Tampa, Fla.

Markieff Morris added 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lakers, who had lost their 11 previous games with the Raptors.

The Lakers opened up a 34-point lead in the second quarter in a game between two teams depleted by injuries and the ejections of OG Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell after a scuffle late in the first quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Raptors cut the lead to 20 points after three quarters and came as close as nine points late in the fourth.

Former Raptor Marc Gasol scored nine of his 13 points in the first quarter and had nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso each had 13 points, Dennis Schroder had 12 points and nine assists and Devontae Cacok scored 10 and eight rebounds.

Pascal Siakam scored 27 points for the Raptors, who had won their two previous games. Chris Boucher added 19 points, DeAndre' Bembry scored 12 points and Gary Trent Jr. and Malachi Flynn each scored 11.

Anunoby of the Raptors and Harrell of the Lakers were ejected with 2:24 left in the first quarter after a scuffle beneath the basket.

Anunoby was fouled by Schroder as he went up for a layup. Schroder was holding Anunoby to prevent him from falling. Anunoby slammed Schroder to the court. Harrell then became involved.

Both teams already were depleted by injury. The Lakers were without LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (calf) and Andre Drummond (toe).

The Raptors were without Kyle Lowry (foot), Fred VanVleet (hip), Rodney Hood (hip) and Paul Watson Jr. (health and safety protocols).

Morris extended the margin to 34 points with a jumper in the second quarter. Toronto finished the first half on an 8-0 run and the Lakers led 68-42.

The Raptors cut the lead to 17 points on Bembry's layup with 3:02 left. The Lakers led 90-70 after three quarters.

RELATED VIDEO: