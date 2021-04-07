Boxing: Analysts anticipate breakthrough US performance from 'Magnifico' Magsayo

Undefeated featherweight boxer Mark Magsayo wants to impress when he returns to the boxing ring this weekend at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It looks like a doable task for Magsayo as he will be fighting Houston's Pablo Cruz, a boxer seemed to be tailor-fit for him.

"This is a tailor-made fight for Magsayo. Based on the old fight clips of Cruz, he is one-dimensional, which Magsayo should capitalize," said fight analyst Nissi Icasiano.

"Magnifico" has been training in the US with famed boxing coach Freddie Roach since last year.

He made his US debut in October last year, hacking out a split decision against the durable Rigoberto Hermosillo of Mexico.

But Cruz will be an easier fight for Magsayo, who sports a more superior stoppage rate compared to the Mexican.

"(Magsayo) is a volume puncher who knows to position himself in order to throw the best shots in a fight," said Icasiano.

Cruz totes a 21-3 record, with six KOs compared to Magsayo’s 21-0, with 14 KOs.

Veteran sports commentator Atty. Ed Tolentino agreed with Icasiano, citing that Magsayo is aching for a breakthrough performance in the US.

"He should have no problem in his next fight against Houston's Pablo Cruz. The guy has been fighting 8-rounders in his last two fights and is making his 10-round debut," said Tolentino.

"Cruz has the punching power of an ant which will allow Magsayo to flaunt his full offensive. Magsayo should do well in this fight."

