MANILA – Veteran volleyball player Alyssa Valdez is suiting up for the Philippines for fifth edition of the Southeast Asian Games.

With her long stint donning the tri-colors in the biennial meet, the newly-minted skipper of the national team said her biggest contribution to the squad is her familiarity with the international competition – having been able to play 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022 editions.

“What's the difference? Honestly, I would say, every year, iba-iba talaga yung experience ko in the national team. Now na I would say one of the veterans also, na to be part of this team, hopefully, the familiarity pagdating sa SEA Games, yun yung macontribute ko sa team this year,” she said.

Valdez, who is still recovering from her knee injury, is also hoping to provide enough leadership for the national team as they eye to end the country's medal drought in the women’s volleyball.

“And yun nga, as one of the veterans, sana ma-contribute ko din and ma-guide ko din sila how hopefully to handle everything on and off the court pagdating sa national team,” Valdez added.

Valdez will be joined by many of her teammates in Creamline Cool Smashers in the national squad, making her SEA Games stint extra special.

Six of her teammates in the Cool Smashers, who recently won the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, were included in the team, namely: Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Michele Gumabao, and Kyla Atienza.

Completing the team were Cignal’s Maria Angelica Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, PLDT’s Kathleen Faith Arado and Dell Palomata, Choco Mucho’s Cherry Rose Nunag and Katrina Mae Tolentino and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat.

“It's so much special also now kasi marami din akong kasama na from Creamline Cool Smashers, from the Rebisco family and I don't know, it's always parang, whenever I join the national team or pinapatawag tayo, iba talaga yung pasasalamat na nararamdaman ng heart ko and excitement to play for the flag. So, sana, sana this will be a memorable one,” she continued.

This will also be Valdez's second time to be playing under head coach Jorge Souza de Brito after playing last year in Vietnam.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses is also part of Souza de Brito’s staff, along with Cherry Rose Macatangay, trainer Raffy Mosuela, and strength and conditioning coach Grace Gomez.

The Philippines finished fourth in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam last year.

The Cambodia SEA Games formally opens on May 5, but the volleyball tournament will get a head start on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.

