LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (L) interacts with LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard after he scored during the first quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 05 April 2023. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES—In what was expected to be a playoff atmosphere game in the final “Battle of LA” of the regular season, the Los Angeles Clippers once again stamped their class on the Los Angeles Lakers, winning 125-118.

The win marked the 11th straight triumph of the Clippers over their downtown rivals, a streak that has now lasted three straight seasons.

Coming into the game the Lakers and Clippers were tied at 6th and 7th place in the West at 41-38, making the match a crucial one for safe placement in the top 6 to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Clippers took the dominant lead at the half, 71-52, banking on hot shooting of Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard who combined for 29 first-half points.

Coming off a 37-point performance in an overtime win in Utah Tuesday night, Lebron James only had 3 points, 1-5 FG, and 5 turnovers in 14 minutes in the first half.

But the 2nd half became the Lebron James show as he took over early, fueling a 17-4 run that got them as close as 7 points, 81-74.

But in the 4th quarter, the Clippers continued to thrive on excellent three-point shooting the whole night, making 16 of 36. They stretched the lead up 20 points again that proved to be enough cushion for a late Lakers rally.

Norman Powell led the way for the Clippers with 27 points, while Leonard added a steady 25. They also got solid numbers from Ivica Zubac who had a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, and former Laker Russel Westbrook chipped in 14.

James had 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists amidst 6 turnovers while Anthony Davis notched a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Notably, the Lakers came off a back-to-back, from an overtime win the night before in Utah, as well as playing their 5th game in seven nights. In contrast, the Clippers came off a three-day lay-off.

After the game Leonard noted the sense of urgency the Clippers had amidst the cramped Western conference race to the playoffs.

“We came out aggressive, pushed the pace in transition, knock down shots, play well defensively early, it carried us throughout the whole 48 minutes,” he said.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he did not want to make excuses but shed light on the real fatigue his team had playing back-to-back and five games in the last seven days.

“It was gonna be tough. And so but still, you know, our group was competitive, the game could have been easily over in the first half. But again, we calibrated at halftime guys came out, competed their butts off. They tried to give us a chance to win and you know, we didn't come away with the W, but I'm super duper proud of our team on the way they performed," he said.

The Clippers are now tied with the Golden State Warriors for 5th place in the Western Conference, at 42-38, while the Lakers slid down to a tie for 7th place with the New Orleans Pelicans, at 41-39 with just two games remaining in the season.