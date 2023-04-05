Football: Makati FC to compete in Singapore tilt

The Makati FC delegation. Handout photo

MANILA -- Makati FC will be seeing action in the JSSL Singapore Academy 7s 2023 from April 7-9.

The delegation will leave on Thursday morning, with over 150 players competing in the girls' and boys' divisions, in various age groups.

This will be Makati FC's seventh year of participating in the youth football championship, and they are seeking to win the overall championship for the second time, and first since 2018.

The JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s showcases the talent of over 450 teams across 17 countries. Among the young athletes competing are talented young athletes from provinces nationwide who were selected to join the club to reinforce the teams.