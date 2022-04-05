The PetroGazz Angels will look to stop Tots Carlos and the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Finals. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines – The PetroGazz Angels have no illusions about the challenge facing them in the upcoming finals of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

The Gazz Angels will face off against the Creamline Cool Smashers in the best-of-three series for the championship. It marks the third time that the two squads have faced off in the PVL finals: PetroGazz outlasted Creamline in the 2019 Reinforced Conference for their maiden title, but the Cool Smashers got their revenge in the Open Conference later that season.

Ahead of the rubber match, PetroGazz coach Jerry Yee admitted that they have quite the tall task ahead of them.

"Paano [kami] magkaka-advantage?" he asked rhetorically. "Ang lakas na nga ng lineup nila, ang tagal pa nilang magkakasama."

"So, talagang mahihirapan kami," he said.

The Cool Smashers have yet to lose in the conference, winning all their games in Pool B -- including a five-set triumph against PetroGazz -- before dethroning Chery Tiggo in the quarterfinals then sweeping Choco Mucho in the semifinals.

The Gazz Angels had a more difficult road back to the championship round. They had to battle top-seed Cignal HD in a thrilling three-game series, outlasting them in four sets on Monday night to advance.

"Wala na talagang time para mag-prepare [kami]," said PetroGazz setter Chie Saet, who led the way in their upset of the HD Spikers in the semis. "Pero gagawin namin lahat ng best namin, bibigyan namin sila ng magandang laban para kung ano man maging result noon, magpapasalamat pa rin kami."

Saet is one of the few players who remain from that triumphant PetroGazz team, along with libero Cienne Cruz and veteran hitter Jonah Sabete. One crucial member of their title-winning squad, middle blocker Jeanette Panaga, is now with Creamline.

The Cool Smashers also have plenty of other weapons, including one whom Yee is very familiar with.

"Si Tots [Carlos], nandiyan," said Yee, referring to the prolific opposite hitter whom he coached in the University of the Philippines. "Malakas 'yung six nila… Alyssa [Valdez], Jema [Galanza]. 'Pag na-activate ni Jia [Morado] 'yung middle, masakit sa ulo."

"So, alam naman ng lahat 'yun eh. Sa mga nanonood, mga marunong manood, kumpleto 'yung lineup nila, solid 'yung lineup nila," he added. "So paghahandaan namin, tatry namin best namin."

PetroGazz is not lacking in firepower, as they now feature veteran hitters Myla Pablo, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, and Grethcel Soltones, all of whom seem to be hitting their stride at the perfect time.

For the Cool Smashers, this is an opportunity to regain their crown after a heartbreaking defeat to Chery Tiggo in last season's Finals.

"It's so much different kasi from the last year na campaign, we fell short. So the extra motivation in this campaign is extra, extra for us," said Creamline's Valdez. "We hope na … 'yung learnings off the court talaga madala namin sa darating na finals series."

"It's gonna be a different finals for us," she added.

Opening serve is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

At 3 p.m., it will be Choco Mucho vs. Cignal HD in Game 1 of the battle for the bronze.