PVL: PetroGazz's Soltones doubtful for Game 2 of Finals

PetroGazz spiker Grethcel Soltones gets treatment for her right knee. PVL Media

MANILA -- Already down 0-1 in the best-of-3 series, the PetroGazz Angels may find themselves missing a key player in Game 2 of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Finals.

Open hitter Grethcel Soltones sustained an injury to her right knee in the fourth set of Game 1 against the Creamline Cool Smashers on Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Soltones hurt her knee while defending a Tots Carlos attack and had to be helped back to the bench. The Cool Smashers went on to win the match, 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 32-30.

"We will schedule an MRI tomorrow morning. Medyo mas masama 'yung kay Gretch," PetroGazz coach Jerry Yee said after the game.

Yee added that regardless of the diagnosis, it will be difficult for Soltones to return to full fitness in time for Game 2 of the series. The Gazz Angels will be in a must-win situation come Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

"Kahit ano pa 'yung [injury], mahirap humabol," said Yee. "The following day, game na agad. Ewan ko lang."

Aside from Soltones, PetroGazz also briefly lost veteran spiker Myla Pablo to cramps in the third set, though she returned to the game. Nicole Tiamzon, sent in to relieve Pablo, later tweaked her ankle but shook it off.

Yee is hoping that his other hitters will step up come Game 2 where they will try to extend the series.

"We have Jonah [Sabete]," he said. "Sana mag-step up si Jonah. Kita naman natin, medyo jittery ng kaunti, pero andito na eh."

"So may tao naman tayo to replace 'yung first stringers. We have tomorrow to train a little, review a little. So sige lang, laban lang," he added.