PVL: Coach hails De Guzman's playmaking in Creamline's win

Creamline setter Jia De Guzman. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses pointed to the playmaking of setter Jia de Guzman as one of the key factors to the Cool Smashers' hard-earned win against PetroGazz in Game 1 of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Finals.

De Guzman earned Player of the Game honors after piloting Creamline to a 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 32-30 win against the Gazz Angels -- a result that put them on the brink of regaining the Open Conference crown.

She was credited with 39 excellent sets in the match along with 15 digs, as she showed not just her playmaking ability but also her defensive instincts. Along the way, De Guzman found time to score four points -- three of which came on kill blocks.

A three-time Finals MVP, De Guzman was superb down the stretch of the extended fourth set where she fed Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos for clutch hits.

"Si Jia naman talaga, bigyan mo ng pangit na receive or magandang receive, napapaganda niya eh," Meneses said of his prized setter. "Credit din doon sa mga receiver, especially sa libero namin, medyo mga crucial 'yung mga serve ng kabila eh."

All they ask of their receivers is not to give up an ace, said Meneses, and the rest is up to De Guzman.

"Ang gusto lang naman namin is mataas 'yung bola, hindi maka-ace. 'Yung kay Jia, talagang ano na 'yun, kumbaga, gifted child na 'yung kay Jia eh," he said.

That was exactly what happened in the final moments of the fourth set, where De Guzman got a solid pass from libero Kyla Atienzo and perfectly set up Carlos for a powerful crosscourt hit.

Afterward, however, De Guzman deflected credit to their prolific hitters, and said there remains room for improvement for her and reserve setter Kyle Negrito.

"Kyle and I kasi, as setters of Creamline, we know how deep our lineup is, in terms of spikers," said De Guzman, as the Cool Smashers uncorked 76 kills in the match.

"'Yung pag-distribute, I guess today, honestly, in my opinion, we could do better pa," she added. "We could do better in the next game, and that's something na paghahandaan namin tomorrow, going into training."

The Cool Smashers can regain the PVL Open Conference crown with another win on Friday's Game 2. Creamline won the 2019 edition of the tournament before ceding the championship to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers last year.