PBA: Meralco takes series opener vs Ginebra

Meralco used a good defensive set up to limit Barangay Ginebra en route to a 104-91 win in Game 1 of the PBA Governors Cup best-of-7 finals on Wednesday.

The Bolts' defense was most potent in the middle quarters allowing them to pile as much as 21 points against the defending champions.

Allein Maliksi also hurt the Gin Kings with his dagger threes for most part of the game, while Tony Bishop, Aaron Black and Cliff Hodge took turns in scoring inside the shaded lane for Meralco.

Maliksi finished with 22 points including 5 triples. Bishop added 20 markers, and Hodge tallied 17.

The Bolts now hold a 1-0 series lead over the Kings.

(More details to follow.)