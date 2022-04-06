The fourth chapter of the Meralco-Ginebra rivalry opens Wednesday. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Will Barangay Ginebra extend their mastery of Meralco, or will the Bolts finally get their long-awaited breakthrough?

The fourth chapter of the rivalry opens on Wednesday night at the Araneta Coliseum, where Game 1 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals will tip off at 6 p.m.

Ginebra and Meralco have contested three of the last four editions of the Governors' Cup, with the Gin Kings winning each time. But their coach, Tim Cone, is the first to say that the results of the previous conferences have no bearing on the upcoming series.

"Well, as a group, as a team we don't really think about what's happened in the past. We're trying to stay focused on what's right now," Cone said at Monday's press conference at Novotel. "It's just really what's in front of us right now, and trying to win a championship."

Both teams have gone through some changes since the last time they met in the Finals, and some players who featured prominently in the 2019 Governors' Cup are no longer around. Meralco, notably, has a new import in Tony Bishop while Ginebra added big man Christian Standhardinger in a blockbuster trade.

Despite the changes, the protagonists believe that the essence of the series will stay the same.

"I think the approach from both teams, I think it's gonna be pretty much the same as the other series," said Ginebra's Justin Brownlee, who is seeking a fifth PBA championship. "Hard, tough fought, physical."

"A lot of adjustments [will be] made by coaches on each game. So I think it's just gonna be fun, exciting, and a very tough, hard-fought series," he added.

Health will be an issue for both teams. Japeth Aguilar, the Finals MVP for Ginebra in the 2019 Governors' Cup, is a game-time decision due to a calf injury. Point guard Chris Banchero, who has been crucial in Meralco's drive in this conference, is also day to day.

The Gin Kings will also continue to miss Stanley Pringle and Jared Dillinger, though they are hopeful of welcoming back Aljon Mariano at some point in the Finals.

"We've had a little bit of bad luck when we played them in the past with health. If we can just stay healthy and stay motivated, and stay focused, I think we have a good chance," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

The Bolts won their lone elimination round game, taking a 101-95 victory last February 13 behind a 30-point, 13-rebound, 7-assist outing from Bishop.

Brownlee had 27 points, 14 boards, and seven assists in the loss.

"We have not beaten them out of the last three times we played against them, but we're hoping this will be the time that we will beat them," Black said.