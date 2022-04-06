National U head coach Jeff Napa. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) head coach Jeff Napa saw no reason to celebrate a moral victory, after his Bulldogs gave defending UAAP champion Ateneo de Manila University a scare on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs trailed by just one possession, 67-64, with two minutes left, thanks to a Relan Torres triple, but gave up a 7-0 finishing run to the Blue Eagles. Ateneo got clutch shots from Dave Ildefonso, Gian Mamuyac, and Raffy Verano en route to their fifth straight win of Season 84.

"Napaka-swerte nila, kasi lahat nung end of shot clock [na tira], na shu-shoot nila," Napa said after their 74-64 defeat. "So I give credit sa pagiging composed, sa composure ng team ng Ateneo."

The backbreaking shot for NU was Mamuyac's three-pointer, a long heave at the end of the shot clock that hit nothing but net and gave the Blue Eagles a 72-64 spread with 1:19 to go.

"Swerte lang nila pumasok 'yung mga tira na 'yun," said the NU coach. "What more, if hindi pumasok 'yun. Eh 'di ibang usapan din 'yun."

Despite the result, the Bulldogs have reason to be proud as they pressured the Blue Eagles from start to finish. Ateneo pulled away by 11 points in the first half but were never able to completely put NU away until the closing stretch of the game.

The Blue Eagles struggled against NU's ball pressure, coughing up the ball 19 times and allowing the Bulldogs to score 13 points off those miscues.

For Napa, however, "a loss is a loss," no matter how impressive they may have looked against the defending champions.

"Wala naman kaming pakialam kahit anong sabihin, na dumikit kami dito [sa Ateneo]," he said. "Eh talo pa rin kami. Talo is talo. Ang mare-remember nila is tinalo kami ng Ateneo."

Rather than consider any moral victories, Napa said the best way for NU to build on their performance is to move forward and bounce back on Thursday, when they play the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

"We have to move forward, we have to prepare against UST," said Napa, whose team dropped to 2-3 in the season, putting them in a three-way logjam for fourth to sixth in the league standings.