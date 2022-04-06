Things heated up between Meralco's Raymar Jose and Ginebra's Arvin Tolentino in Game 1 of the best-of-7 title series between Meralco Bolts and Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday. Photo from the SMART Sports Facebook video.

MANILA -- Game 1 of the PBA Governors' Cup between Meralco and Ginebra was so intense that a couple of their players nearly came to blows near the end of the match.

It was already evident that Meralco was taking a 104-91 win when the Bolts' Raymar Jose and Ginebra's Arvin Tolentino got too physical even as the clock was winding down.

Tolentino was defending Jose and gave the latter a bit of a shove, prompting Jose to respond with a shoulder bump. A few seconds later, they were already locked in a verbal confrontation.

Game officials and several players quickly stepped in to separate the two, and Jose was awarded a couple of free throws.

But the trouble did not end there.

The two had another encounter, this time near their respective dugouts and had to be separated again by their own teammates and coaches.

"With a lot of commotion that went on at the end of this game, I'd imagine Game 2 to be very exciting," said Meralco coach Norman Black.