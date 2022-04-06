NCAA: Lyceum grabs breakthrough win at JRU's expense

The Lyceum Pirates won for the first time after dropping their first three assignments of the season. NCAA/GMA Photos

MANILA, Philippines -- Lyceum of the Philippines University broke into the win column of the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament after a hard-fought 82-75 triumph against Jose Rizal University (JRU), Wednesday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Enoch Valdez led the way in Lyceum's breakthrough, putting up 21 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals while scoring clutch baskets in the final three minutes. Rookie McLaude Guadana had 14 points, and Yancy Remulla also put up a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Veteran point guard Renzo Navarro had just three points in the game, but dished out five assists, including the pass that led to Valdez's go-ahead layup with 2:45 to play. His uncontested bucket in transition put the Pirates on top, 74-73.

Navarro then fed Remulla for a layup that made it 76-73 with 2:11 to go, before Valdez again scored on the break for a 78-73 count with 1:43 left.

A triple by Chester Jungco breathed some life into JRU, but free throws by Valdez allowed the Pirates to stay in control.

"I'm so very happy because of 'yung pinakita ng mga players ko. And I'll give credit to them, kasi they're the ones working hard sa practice, and hard work talaga nila when it comes to the game," Lyceum coach Gilbert Malabanan said.

"Aggressive talaga sila, and 'yun naman ang sinasabi ko sa kanila, na I want them to be aggressive, offensively and defensively," he added.

The Pirates improved to 1-3 in the season, while the Heavy Bombers dropped to 0-4.

Squandered in the loss was a 24-point effort from JRU's Jason Celis. Marwin Dionisio added 14 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort.

The scores:

LPU (82) -- Valdez 21, Guadaña 14, Remulla 10, Larupay 9, Cunanan 6, Barba 6, Bravo 6, Guinto 4, Garro 3, Navarro 3, Umali 0.

JRU (75) -- Celis 24, Delos Santos 14, Dionisio 14, Agbong 11, Macatangay 5, Gonzales 3, Jungco 2, Arenal 2, Aguilar 0, Bongay 0, Guiab 0.

Quarterscores: 12-24, 38-40, 61-61, 82-75

